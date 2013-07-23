Дни на математиката в София 2017 Дати на провеждане: 10-14 юли 2017 г. Място на провеждане: София, България Организатори: Институт по математика и информатика на БАН

Съюз на математиците в България

Факултет по математика и информатика на

СУ "Св. Климент Охридски" Регистрация и сайт на конференцията: http://mds2017.math.bas.bg/ Важни дати: 15.03.2017 Предложения за мини-симпозиуми 31.03.2017 Резюмета на статии 30.04.2017 Съобщение за приемане на статия 20.05.2017 Крайни варианти на резюметата 09.06.2017 Край на регистрацията чрез Интернет Такси: Редовен участник: 110 EUR или 220 BGN Придружаващо лице: 70 EUR или 140 BGN

The conference is organized by the Institute of Mathematics and Informatics of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences in collaboration with the Union of the Bulgarian Mathematicians and the Faculty of Mathematics and Informatics of Sofia University.

The purpose of this event is to present the current state of the art in all areas of mathematics, in particular, in the following main sections:

Mathematical Logic, Algebra, and Combinatorics;

Geometry, and Topology;

Analysis (dedicated to the 75th anniversary of Prof. Vassil Popov);

Differential Equations and Mathematical Physics;

Applied Mathematics (including Approximation Theory, Financial Mathematics, Numerical Mathematics, Operations Research, Probability and Statistics);

Mathematical Aspects of the Computer Science;

Mathematics Education and History of Mathematics.

One of the main goals of the conference "Mathematics Days in Sofia" is to bring together Bulgarian mathematicians and computer scientists working all over the world. In this way, the event will enrich the relations between the mathematicians working in Bulgaria and the Bulgarian mathematical diaspora.

The conference will include invited plenary talks, invited talks in sections, and research contributions. The duration of the invited plenary talks is 50 minutes, of the invited talks in sections is 45 minutes and of the research contributions is 30 minutes.

We encourage interested participants or groups to propose and organize mini-symposia on specific topics during the conference. We recommend the organizers of the mini-symposia to follow the same rules for the talks as for the main conference.

Selected papers from the conference programme will be invited for publication in special issues of Serdica Mathematical Journal and Serdica Journal of Computing. The deadline for journal versions is August 31, 2017. Submissions will be subjected to peer-reviewing as usual.

For more information please visit the conference website: http://mds2017.math.bas.bg/