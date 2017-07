Предстоящи събития

Expression of Interest

Детайли Категория: Изследователска дейност

Expression of Interest Автор: ИМИ

The INSTITUTE OF MATHEMATICS AND INFORMATICS at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences is searching for experienced researchers interested in submitting a joint application for the following types of Marie Skłodowska-Curie Individual Fellowships (Call H2020-MSCA-IF-2017):

MSCA-IF-EF-ST (ST–Standard European Fellowships)

MSCA-IF-EF-CAR (CAR–Career Restart panel)

MSCA-IF-EF-RI (RI–Reintegration panel)

MSCA-IF-GF (Global Fellowships)

https://ec.europa.eu/research/participants/portal/desktop/en/opportunities/h2020/topics/msca-if-2017.html

The Institute of Mathematics and Informatics (IMI) at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences is created in 1947 and is the leading national centre in Mathematics and mathematical aspects of Computer Science. Since its establishment it has developed a significant scientific potential with results in these areas at high international level and has been the place where several new national mathematical and computer science institutions were initiated. The Institute plays the role of a coordinator and a catalyst of research in the country.

In compliance with the European priorities and scientific research programmes and the world trends in the development of mathematics and mathematical informatics, IMI sets out the following high-priority strategic research fields:

Mathematical structures (discrete mathematical structures and applications, differential equations, analysis, geometry and topology);

Mathematical modelling (operations research, stochastics, numerical methods and scientific computations, approximation theory, mathematical models in natural and engineering sciences, in medicine etc.);

Mathematical informatics (mathematical foundations of informatics, mathematical linguistics and knowledge processing, modelling of information processes);

Modelling of educational processes in mathematics and informatics.

The high calibre of IMI’s researchers assures a lasting collaboration (projects, educational programmes, scientific events, exchange of visits) with more than 60 universities and scientific research institutes from over 40 countries. Each year IMI welcomes over 100 renowned foreign scholars, organises more than 20 scientific conferences, seminars and schools. The research staff of IMI produces about 400 original papers annually, some 200 of them in high-profile journals and proceedings of prestigious international conferences. Three scientific journals are published by IMI and four – with its cooperation. Many recent activities have focused on collaboration with

industrial stakeholders. Since 2012 the IMI is a member of the European Consortium for Mathematics in the Industry (ECMI).

IMI has a serious experience in successful participation and coordination of projects, including FP6, FP7, Horizon 2020, LLP, CIP and other EC programs, regional and trans-border ones. IMI is a coordinator of a recent Marie Skłodowska-Curie Individual Fellowships project, see http://cordis.europa.eu/project/rcn/195378_en.html. In the last 5 years more than 25 research projects have been carried out in the frames of the Bulgarian National Science Fund in harmony with the priorities of the European and National Research and Development Strategy.

Based on freely available data published by the European Commission, European Research Ranking (see http://www.researchranking.org/) provides estimates on the funding and networking performance. It calculates a performance score for selected European research institutions aimed to use this score to provide an annual ranking list of these institutions. The score is based on the following indicators: (i) funding and project participation performance; (ii) networking activity and alliances; (iii) diversity of research areas. IMI takes 7th place in the Bulgarian list.

The Institute was accredited by the National Evaluation and Accreditation Agency with the highest degree for supervising and educating PhD students in all scientific areas in mathematics, informatics and the methodology of education in mathematics and informatics.

IMI has a contemporary infrastructure in terms of: its own building, 246 working places for researchers and administration, 12 seminar rooms and computer classrooms, 2 apartments for visiting professors; 10 GB high speed local network (with 24 hours Internet access), 4 high performance servers, 120 working stations. IMI’s library has more than 97 thousands of books and specialized journals thus being the richest library in the South Eastern Europe. There is a permanent access to the scientific data bases EBSCO, Science Direct, Scopus, Web of Science, MathSciNet, ZbMATH.

IMI provides an institutional framework that ensures the best conditions for research excellence and research-based innovation using the principles of the European Charter for Researchers and the Code of Conduct for the Recruitment of Researchers (Charter&Code), and in particular the Ethical Issues, incorporated in the Charter&Code, by professional management of intellectual property rights.

Main supervisor:

Acad. Prof. D.Sc. Vesselin Drensky, Director of IMI

http://math.bas.bg/images/Alg_Logic_Dept/Drensky_CV_Eng.pdf

http://math.bas.bg/images/Alg_Logic_Dept/Drensky-publ2017_Eng.pdf

Contact information:

Address: Acad. G. Bonchev Str. Bl. 8, 1113 Sofia, Bulgaria

E-mail: director@math.bas.bg

Phone: +3592 8701072, +3592 9793824

Fax: +3592 9713649